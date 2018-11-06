Cameroon Hold Training Ahead Of 2018 Total AWCON

The Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon are getting ready for the start of the 2018 Total AWCON and they have been in camp putting themselves in shape.

On Tuesday morning, the team held another training session at their base which is the CAF Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo.

(Image credit: FECAFOOT via Twitter)

The Lionesses are hoping to go one better in the 2018 edition of the Women’s Championships after losing 1-0 to Nigeria in the 2016 final they hosted.

(Image credit: FECAFOOT via Twitter)

After being placed in Group A of the 2018 tournament with Ghana, Mali and Algeria, their assistant head coach, Bernadette Anong, said that the team would seek to make a huge impact on the rest of the continent.

“We are not here to play for the sake of playing. Ghana know Cameroon very well and we also know Ghana. We are not here to play second fiddle to anybody. We are here to fight for first place and we are here to be first.”

(Image credit: FECAFOOT via Twitter)

Cameroon will play against Mali on November 17 before facing Algeria on November 20 and Ghana in their final group game on November 23.