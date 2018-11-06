AWCON 2018: Nigeria Super Falcon To Pitch Camp In Abidjan Ahead Of Tournament

AWCON Cup holders, Super Falcons of Nigeria will spend eight days at a training camp in Abidjan to perfect tactics and strategy for the defence of their continental title before arriving in Ghana for the 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The team, which has been camping at the magnificent Jubilee Chalets and Resort in Epe near Lagos - courtesy of the Lagos State Government for the past few weeks, will travel aboard an Air Ivoire flight on Tuesday morning to the Ivorian capital.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby on Monday unveiled a list of 23 players who will make the trip to the world-renowned ASEC Mimosas FC academy, Sol Beni, where two players will be dropped for a final squad of 21 who will make the trip to the Cape Coast.

According to Thenff.com, the eight-time African champions will play a couple of friendly games in Sol Beni camp before flying to Ghana on 14th November - four days to their Group B opening encounter against South Africa's Banyana Banyana.

Nigeria will also tackle Zambia and Kenya in their pool, as they bid for a ninth continental title out of 11 championships.

Dennerby will be joined on the technical bench by fellow Swede Jorgen Petersson, as well as Justine Madugu and Maureen Madu.

Hosts Ghana, Algeria, Mali and Cameroon will battle things out in Group A in Accra.

THE 23 FALCONS FOR ABIDJAN

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC, Cyprus); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Halimat Ayinde (Asarum AIF, Sweden); Ogonna Chukwudi (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden)

Forwards: Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)