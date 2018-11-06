Asante Kotoko To Open Club Shop In Kumasi

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are set to open a club shop in Kumasi where supporters of the club can get the teams merchandise.

According to former midfielder of the club, Yussif Chibsah, whose Club Africa Consult are working with the Reds says they are working with the Executive chairman to ensure the shop is ready in time.

"I am partnering Dr Kwame Kyei to set up official Asante Kotoko SC shops where the club's Strike jersey replicas will be sold," he told Silva FM.

"We want the fans to have a feel of the jersey and purchase more.

"The proposed site for this Store is just near the Sports Hotel (behind the Babayara stadium).

"A replica jersey is likely to cost Ghc 55," he revealed.

The store will give their fans easy access to replica jerseys among other stuff.