Hearts of Oak Unveil New Badge Ahead of 107th Anniversary [VIDEO]

Hearts of Oak have unveiled a new club badge ahead of the 107th anniversary of the Continental Club Masters on November 11.

The Ghana Premier League side say they consulted UK-based brand consulting and design firm team up consulting Ltd for the design of the new logo.

“Hearts of Oak is an iconic brand in African football and we took great care to preserve that heritage in the new marks, ” Chief Executive Officer Mark Noonan said.

“That said, in order to thrive in this new digital era, we needed an identity that was cleaner, more dynamic and a symbol of the Club’s future ambitions”

The Chief Executive of a team up Fred Popp has explained what the new Hearts of Oak badge represents.

“The new badge respects the badge with an eye to the future. We commend the club for driving us to achieve a rare case of simplicity, boldness and directness not often seen in African football Clubs that will help expand the possibilities of how and where Hearts of Oak is presented.”

