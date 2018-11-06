Asamoah Named In Milan's Squad For UCL Clash Against Barcelona

Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Inter Milan’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against giants Barcelona.

The Ghanaian is among Luciano Spalletti‘s 20 players who will be available for the big game at the San Siro.

The Italian side were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona without Lionel Messi in the first leg, thanks to Raphael Alcantara and Jordi Alba’s brilliant strike.

Milan will be hoping to upset the Spanish giants to secure their qualification to the round of 16.

Here is the complete list:

Goalkeepers:

1 Handanovic

27 Padelli

46 Berni

Defenders:

2 Vrsaljko

6 De Vrij

13 Ranocchia

18 Asamoah

23 Miranda

33 D’Ambrosio

37 Skriniar.

Midfielders:

8 Vecino

14 Nainggolan

20 Borja Valero

44 Perisic

77 Brozovic.

Attackers:

9 Icardi

10 Lautaro Martinez

11 Keita Balde

16 Politano

87 Candreva.