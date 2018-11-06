Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Inter Milan’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against giants Barcelona. The Ghanaian is among Luciano Spalletti‘s...
Asamoah Named In Milan's Squad For UCL Clash Against Barcelona
Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Inter Milan’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League match against giants Barcelona.
The Ghanaian is among Luciano Spalletti‘s 20 players who will be available for the big game at the San Siro.
The Italian side were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona without Lionel Messi in the first leg, thanks to Raphael Alcantara and Jordi Alba’s brilliant strike.
Milan will be hoping to upset the Spanish giants to secure their qualification to the round of 16.
Here is the complete list:
Goalkeepers:
1 Handanovic
27 Padelli
46 Berni
Defenders:
2 Vrsaljko
6 De Vrij
13 Ranocchia
18 Asamoah
23 Miranda
33 D’Ambrosio
37 Skriniar.
Midfielders:
8 Vecino
14 Nainggolan
20 Borja Valero
44 Perisic
77 Brozovic.
Attackers:
9 Icardi
10 Lautaro Martinez
11 Keita Balde
16 Politano
87 Candreva.