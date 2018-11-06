Andre Ayew Likely To Work Under Former Argentina Coach Jorge Sampoali At Fenerbache

Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Ayew could work with former Argentina coach Jorge Sampoali at Fenerbache as the club closes in on sealing a deal with the Argentine.

The Yellow Canaries have made an offer to Argentine manager Sampaoli to take the reins at the club.

The 58-year-old, whose latest gig was with the Argentina national team, is currently without a team and has numerous offers according to his agent, including from Turkey.

Fenerbahce's administration are reported to have made him their number one priority and have made a lucrative proposal to the 58-year-old.

His lawyer, Fernando Barredes, has travelled to Istanbul and is scheduled to meet the directors of Fenerbahce on behalf of his client to discuss the terms of the deal.

The Turkish club are going through some serious turmoil at the moment, having sacked their previous manager Phillip Cocu last weekend after a disastrous start to the season.

