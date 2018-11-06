Ghanaian Winger Nana Kyei Joins Concord Rangers On Loan

Ghanaian winger Nana Kyei has completed a loan switch to English lower-tier side Concord Rangers from Barnet.

Kyei ,20, has played for played for the first team over 15 times of which the number have been EFL appearances.

The Hackney-born wideman has risen through the ranks at the 'Bees' and made his first-team debut in 2016 against league 2 side, Crawley Town.

Out of his 16 appearances, 12 of them have been in the 2016-17 season when Barnet was competing in League 2.

He wore the number 15 shirt for the 'Bees' most recently.

