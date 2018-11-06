Ghanaian winger Nana Kyei has completed a loan switch to English lower-tier side Concord Rangers from Barnet. Kyei ,20, has played for played for the first t...
Ghanaian Winger Nana Kyei Joins Concord Rangers On Loan
Ghanaian winger Nana Kyei has completed a loan switch to English lower-tier side Concord Rangers from Barnet.
Kyei ,20, has played for played for the first team over 15 times of which the number have been EFL appearances.
The Hackney-born wideman has risen through the ranks at the 'Bees' and made his first-team debut in 2016 against league 2 side, Crawley Town.
Out of his 16 appearances, 12 of them have been in the 2016-17 season when Barnet was competing in League 2.
He wore the number 15 shirt for the 'Bees' most recently.
