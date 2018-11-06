modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Solomon Asante Included In USL Team Of The Season

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana forward, Solomon Asante has been named in the American United Soccer League (USL) First-Team All-League following his impressive performance for Phoenix Rising FC.

The 27-year-old found the back of the net 13 times and grabbed eight assists in 2018.

During the 2018 USL Cup Playoffs, the former Asante Kotoko star grabbed one goal and registered one assist.

Asante becomes the second player in franchise history to be named USL irst-Team All-League.

116201884140_ptkwo0a442_ef5827df608e437d9a4e7d3282b512eb.jpeg

He is expected to take centre stage once again when the Arizona-based outfit square off against Louisville City FC in the USL Cup final on Thursday.

Sports Editor

