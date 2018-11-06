Abdul Ganiyu Hopes To Leave Mark At Asante Kotoko

New Asante Kotoko recruit, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu has set his sights on leaving a mark at the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors from Premier League newcomers Karela FC last week.

The versatile defender became one of eleven players signed by the Kumasi-based side ahead of next year's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The 22-year-old is hoping to become a key figure in the club by beating off competition from a number of players in his position.

'I came to Kumasi to play football not to go on an excursion,' Ganiyu stated on Oyerepa FM.

'That's the only reason I am in Kumasi, to play football to justify why Kotoko purchased me.'

'I know Kotoko is a big club with a lot of expectations so I will do my very best to help the club especially now we going to Africa.'

'I know the fans will soon give me a name because of the performance am going to put up.'

'Wa people called me the rock and Karela too I was called maestro, I'm going to leave a mark and that will earn me a name.'

Ganiyu netted two goals in his 15 appearances for Karela FC in his debut season at the club and also won three MVP awards in the first round of the truncated Ghana Premier League.

