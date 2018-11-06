Black Maidens Return To Training Ahead Of Test Game Against Cameroon [PHOTOS]

The Black Maidens trained on Monday afternoon before their training match against Cameroon scheduled for the Sorocaba City Estadio today.

Cameroon are in Group C of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup alongside Germany, Korea DPR and USA.

The training match is expected to help the two countries intensify preparations for their group matches and identify areas where their respective teams can improve ahead of the tournament.

The junior female national have been in São Paulo where they are preparing for the FIFA U17 World Cup set to kick off on November 13 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey has been taking his team through various training sessions since they arrived in Brazil on Wednesday.

The Black Maidens recorded a 4-0 win over America FC, a Brazilian local female club side, in training match played at the Estadio Mansueto Pierotti in Santos last Saturday.

After Tuesday’s training/ cooperation match against Cameroon, the team is expected to have a final training session on Wednesday before traveling to Uruguay on Thursday for the tournament.

Ghana will face Uruguay in their opening group match against hosts Uruguay on Saturday, November 13 before playing Finland on November 16 and New Zealand on November 20, all at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

Pictures below...