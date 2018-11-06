modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Football News

Black Maidens Return To Training Ahead Of Test Game Against Cameroon [PHOTOS]

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Black Maidens Return To Training Ahead Of Test Game Against Cameroon [PHOTOS]

The Black Maidens trained on Monday afternoon before their training match against Cameroon scheduled for the Sorocaba City Estadio today.

Cameroon are in Group C of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup alongside Germany, Korea DPR and USA.

The training match is expected to help the two countries intensify preparations for their group matches and identify areas where their respective teams can improve ahead of the tournament.

The junior female national have been in São Paulo where they are preparing for the FIFA U17 World Cup set to kick off on November 13 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Coach Evans Augustine Adotey has been taking his team through various training sessions since they arrived in Brazil on Wednesday.

The Black Maidens recorded a 4-0 win over America FC, a Brazilian local female club side, in training match played at the Estadio Mansueto Pierotti in Santos last Saturday.

After Tuesday’s training/ cooperation match against Cameroon, the team is expected to have a final training session on Wednesday before traveling to Uruguay on Thursday for the tournament.

Ghana will face Uruguay in their opening group match against hosts Uruguay on Saturday, November 13 before playing Finland on November 16 and New Zealand on November 20, all at the Estadio Charrua in Montevideo.

Pictures below...

116201895441 swnaredq5k drmbcnhwwaas8vi

116201895442 0g730m4yxs drmbcnhx0aa 1fl

116201895446 8dt2wjivuq drmbcnix0aemvn

116201895451 ptkvn0y442 drmbcnjx0aatob

116201895455 typbsferqm drmgqagwkaat3tk

116201895459 0g730m4yxs drmgqakwway55sk

116201895502 23041q5dcx drmgqalwsaakygg

116201895510 l5gsj7u3i1 drmgqarwsaa1hut

116201895516 1j841p5cbv drp6epjw4aasdkx

116201895521 l5gsk8v331 drp6epjx0ae9rgq

116201895525 k5fri7u2h0 drp6epjxqaazwb

116201895530 txobredq5l drp6eplx0aa7s98

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"We do as we are told by obeying with exactness"

By: J. H. Larbie quot-img-1
body-container-line