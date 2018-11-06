Kotoko Will Clinch The CAF Confederations Cup - Lawyer Sarfo Duku

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Sarfo Duku has insisted his outfit will win the 2018/19 CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana FA Normalization Committee has granted the Ghana Premier League heavyweights the permission to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

It was agreed that no Ghanaian club will participate in the CAF's interclub competition with Ghana football yet to return to normalcy after the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas but the Reds petitioned the NC stating they are ready for the competition.

Lawyer Sarfo Duku is full of confidence that with the kind of players the club has brought in they can win the Confederation Cup.

"I can now confirm that 26 players which is made up of 11 new signings and 15 old players have been sent to Caf and they will be defending the club to win the [Caf Confederation Cup] trophy,' he told Kumasi Abusua FM.

"Of course, whenever you participate in any competition, your target should be the ultimate [so we're going to win it and not just to participate],' he added.

Asante Kotoko are yet to find their opponents for the preliminary stages of the competition but the club has targets of reaching the group stages after first rounding eliminations to the likes of CARA, M.O Bejaia and Barack Young Controllers.