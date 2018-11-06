AshantiGold Part Ways With Technical Director John Christensen

AshantiGold and technical director John Christensen have agreed to part company mutually.

Both parties agreed to sever ties because there is no active football in Ghana at the moment.

''This decision was best for the two parties. For the club, it will reduce their wage bill massively because they can't be doling out cash when no serious football activity is going on and Christensen understood this perfectly,'' a source told GHANASoccernet.com

Despite parting ways with the club, Christensen remains part of Ashanti Gold SC and would be working on certain things for the club whiles in native Denmark.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands Christensen will be re-hired by the Miners if football activities resume and not engaged to any club.

