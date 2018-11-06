Afriyie Acquah To Work Under New Coach At Empoli After Aurelio Andreazzoli Sacking

Empoli have officially confirmed the sacking of Aurelio Andreazzoli on his 65th birthday.

The Tuscan side were beaten 5-1 by Napoli at the weekend, and haven't won since the first day of the season.

Despite winning plaudits for their football, the newly promoted side have just six points from the first 11 games and the Coach has been received of his duties.

'Empoli FC announces that Aurelio Andreazzoli has been removed from his position of Coach of the first team, along with his collaborators Giacomo Lazzini and Andrea Aliboni,' a statement confirms.

'To boss Andreazzoli, the protagonist of the wonderful ride last season which allowed the club to climb back to the top division, we offer our most sincere and heartfelt thanks for the work done.

'At the same time, Empoli FC wishes the Coach and his staff the best of luck for their sporting and professional futures.'

Beppe Iachini is expected to replace Andreazzoli on the bench.

