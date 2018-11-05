Hearts of Oak To Unveil UMBRO As New Kit Sponsors?

Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to unveil a major kit sponsorship with UK sportswear brand, UMBRO in the coming days.

The deal is said to have been brokered by the Managing Director of Hearts, Mark Noonan, and will see UMBRO supply the team with boots and jerseys, among other equipment, for the next five years, the Graphic Sports understands.

Club sources have told the Graphic Sports that Mr Noonan and the Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, are the only directors aware of details of the new sponsorship, but none of the management staff has been able to confirm the deal.

Checks at the club’s secretariat at Farrar Avenue in Accra did not yield results, but snippets of information gathered by the media indicate that English sportswear giants, UMBRO, is set to partner with the Ghanaian club.

In a recent interview, Mr Noonan indicated that the Phobians would be kitted by an international brand without giving details of the deal.

“I had to terminate our past kit supplier for non-performance. I don’t just come out and make pronouncements unless I’m certain; therefore, I can assure you that Hearts of Oak will unveil a new kit sponsor in a fortnight,” the Hearts boss said recently.

Sources say the Phobians could officially announce the deal this week after both parties have fine-tuned the agreement.