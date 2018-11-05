"I Was Never A Shoeshine" – Charles Taylor

Former Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko danger man Charles Taylor has reiterated that he was never a shoeshine boy as it had been speculated in the past.

Shoeshine is a tag that has been associated with the Legendary Ghanaian player particularly during his playing days at Hearst of Oak.

A story any Ghanaians who is a fan of the player will know is the fact that Taylor was a shoeshine who was lucky enough to be picked by Hearts and later turned into the player he became.

But in an interview with Kumasi based Ash Fm, Charles Taylor has sent the record straight and emphasized that he was never a shoeshine.

“I was never a shoeshine boy as it was speculated”, Charles Taylor said.

According to him, he joined Olympics through the Ghana U-17 team where he played before joining Accra Hearts of Oak.

He shared that at some point he had to run away from the academy he was playing in because he did not have a proper boot.

He further stressed that he supported Kotoko as an infant and had wanted to join them but was convinced by his manager at the time to sign for the Phobians.

“I had wanted to join Kotoko from Olympics but I was convinced by my manager that if join Kotoko I would be withdrawn from the Ghana U-17 team which I was part and we were in camp.

"I finished everything with Hebert Mensah to join Kotoko but it never came to pass at that time”, Charles Taylor said.

The former Black Stars player also revealed that life at Hearts was very good because the players were treated and motivated very well by the leaders during his time there.