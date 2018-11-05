'We Will Clinch Women's AFCON Trophy' - Black Queens Striker Gifty Appiah

The Black Queens of Ghana has reiterated their intent to win the 11th TOTAL Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament to be hosted in Ghana from November 17th to 1st December 2018.

The coveted trophy has eluded the Queens since the 1991 maiden edition, despite playing in the finals thrice and winning bronze medals on three occasions.

However, Black Queens Striker, Gifty Appiah believes the Queens are psyched up to end their 20-year trophy drought when the tournament gets underway.

Speaking after the unveiling of the tournament Mascot, Agorohemaa (Queen of Play), Gifty Appiah revealed that the team is working hard and taking on everything that their coaches are teaching them.

“What we require from Ghanaians is to continue to give us the necessary support to win and I can stand here today on behalf of the team and say that we are hosting and we will win”.

Ghana are in Group A alongside Mali, Algeria and Cameroon.