Minister Launches Duke Of Edinburgh Award Forum

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, officially launched the 13th Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Forum 2018, dubbed “shaping our future and world” at a brief ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra last Wednesday.

The Award Forum has been in existence since 1967 and it seeks to empower young Ghanaians to achieve their best and develop practical life skills.

In his speech, the minister stressed the importance of youth empowerment and the need to focus on youth commitment, innovation and creating the awareness to inspire young people to be successful.

He added that the government had rolled out interventions like Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Youth in Sports Module and Digital Marketing Programme to engage the youth in meaningful ventures.

The minister acknowledged the Board of Trustees, philanthropists, ministers and other actors in the global scheme who had helped to steer the need to empower the youth.

His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex KG GCVO, urged the youth to be innovative and believe in themselves, adding that he was optimistic about a fruitful deliberation over the course and hoped for a future collaboration in that regard.

Present at the ceremony was the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Head of States Awards Scheme, Mr Peter Anum, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Mr Emmanuel Asigri, and the Board of Trustees for the Awards Scheme.