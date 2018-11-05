modernghana logo

39 minutes ago | Athletics

Ethiopia, Kenya Win Big At NYC Marathon

REUTERS
Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa won men’s title while Kenya’s Mary Keitany won a dominant fourth women’s crown at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Kenyan dominated the women’s race by tackling 42 kilometres in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds at the New York Marathon on Sunday.

115201874505 g30n1r5ddx 1024x634 bonusm

Keitany, second to American Shalane Flanagan in 2017 after three New York victories, returned to the top with a runaway performance.

Ethiopia’s Desisa claimed victory in an unofficial 2 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds as he and fellow Ethiopian Shura Kitata passed defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor, who finished third in 2 hours, 06 minutes and 26 seconds.

115201874505 otkvn0y442 1024x680 bonust

Kitata covered some 2 hours ,6 minutes and a second.

115201874505 qulxocb543 1024x653 bonusta

London champion and fellow Kenyan, Vivian Cheruiyot was a distant second in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 2 seconds. Over 50,000 runners took part in this popular event.

