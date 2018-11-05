Hundreds Turn Up For The Accra Maltavator Challenge Season 2

Season 2 of Ghana’s leading obstacle course competition - The Maltavator Challenge has kicked started with excitement in Accra last Saturday.

The first of four events saw hundreds of hopefuls from all walks of life, but mostly students from the University of Ghana turn up to register and participate in a range of physical and mental obstacle course activities at the Ajax Park in Legon, Accra.

Organized by premium malt beverage producer, Malta Guinness Ghana, the competition will move to three other regions to eventually select the top six (6) finalists to represent Ghana in the Pan-African.

10 finalists were selected from the Accra Maltavator Challenge and the next event will take place at the Police Reserve Park in Takoradi on Saturday, 10th November 2018, to recruit 10 more contestants. This will be followed by events in Kumasi and Tamale on the 17th and 24th November respectively.

The Brand Manager for Malta Guinness Ghana, Roland Ofori explained that the Maltavator Challenge is a way of bringing the essence of the Malta Guinness brand to life, which is fueling people’s greatness.

“The Maltavator Challenge has tested our patrons physically and mentally, which is symbolic of the challenges we face daily in life. In essence, we are saying that Malta Guinness is your motivator and spurs you on to achieve greatness.”

The top six (6) finalists from Ghana will later battle other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote D’Ivoire for the ultimate prize of $20,000 in the pan African finale to be held in South Africa 3in 2019.