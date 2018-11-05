AWCON 2019: Nigeria Coach Thomas Dennerby Eyes World Cup Qualification First, Then Trophy

Head coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Thomas Dennerby says qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup next year is the country's primary agenda.

The defending champions head to Ghana as favourites to win the competition, but Dennerby has his sights set on World Cup qualification before the title.

"Our ambition is to win the tournament but importantly to secure our ticket to the 2019 World Cup in France. Of course, we know it is never going to be easy because there is a big improvement from many teams; so it is important to have preparation if you want to win games," the Swede told Cafonline.com

The record Champions have been drawn in group B with Kenya, South Africa and Zambia.

A group the super falcons should easily go through but the 49-year-old insists it will be a tough task for them.

"We have three good teams in the group. I have a good idea about the South African team. Honestly, I don't have a good picture of Kenya and Zambia but we can go into the three matches with our good plans and organisation. We have to train well for the matches because we have not got a game since we played against the Gambia in our last qualification match."

"First we start with South Africa, a really tough game because we know that South Africa has played about seven games this year and have prepared very well and have improved. Kenya and Zambia are also improving their teams and are trying to come closer to Nigeria."

"Everyone is concerned about Nigeria; it is natural but we believe we can handle it. I think it will really be tough games and it is important not to underestimate any opponent and perform well in every game."

