Pakistan win yet another T20 series after beating NZ

Pakistan continued their winning run in T20 internationals, defeating New Zealand to win the three-match series 3-0.

The win was Pakistan's ninth in succession.

This is Pakistan's second consecutive T20 series win after they defeated Australia by the same margin.

Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez anchored Pakistan's innings with half centuries, each helping their side reach 166 runs.

Despite Kane Williamson's quick 60, Pakistan managed to dismiss New Zealand for just 119 runs.

Spinners Shadab Khan took 3 for 30 while Imad Wasim claimed 2 for 28.

South Africa thrash Australia

South Africa hammered Australia by six wickets in the first one-day international in Perth.

Batting first, Australia managed to score just 153 runs. Andile Phehlukwayo was the leading wicket taker with three scalps. Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi took two wickets each.

The South African batsmen were in total control as openers Quinton de Kock (47) and Reeza Hendricks (44) guided the visitors to an easy six-wicket win more than 20 overs to spare.

Australian captain Aaron Finch said self-doubt was creeping into Australia's batsmen. They have now lost 17 losses of their last 19 ODIs, including seven defeats in a row.