Eintracht Frankfurt Unveil Yeboah, 5 Others As Brand Ambassadors

Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah has been honoured by his former German Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt, after he was unveiled with five others as the club’s new international brand ambassadors.

Yeboah was joined by former teammate and Nigeria legend Augustine 'Jay-Jay' Okocha, Cha Bum-kun, Jan-Aage Fjörtoft, Oka Nikolov at the 37th German Sportpresseball held at Frankfurt's Alte Oper on Saturday. The other brand ambassador, Chen Yang, was unable to attend the ceremony.

The legends had more than 800 games combined for Eintracht.

During his illustrious career with the club between 1990 and 1995, Yeboah twice finished a Bundesliga top scorer in 1993 and 1995. He scored 68 goals in 123 appearances for the Eagles where he became the club’s first black player and later made history as the first black player to captain a Bundesliga side.

Okocha remains hugely popular among the Eintracht fans after spending four years with the club and is best remembered for his wonder goal, a sensational run and finish past a hapless Karlsruher SC goalkeeper Oliver Kahn in 1993, which won Germany's goal of the year award.

Known as 'Eternal Oka', Nikolov was Eintracht goalkeeper for 21 years and now works for Los Angeles Galaxy as a goalkeeping coach.

South Korean Cha Bum-kun was a 1980 UEFA Cup winner with Eintracht, while Chen Yang was the first Chinese player ever to play in Germany's top flight.

"These aren't just well-known names for Eintracht Frankfurt fans, but well-known names throughout football," said Eintracht board member, Axel Hellmann.

"It's great that these individuals, who achieved so much for Eintracht in a sporting sense, will perform these roles for us. The ambassadors are particularly important with a view to our international activities and will help us to carry the Eintracht feeling worldwide."