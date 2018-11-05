modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Football News

Vincent Atingah Reveals Dream Club

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Former Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atingah has revealed that he wants to play for German side Schalke 04.

The 25-year-old, who plays for Albanian side KF Tirana, wants to feature for his dream club in future.

"I really admire Schalke 04,' said Atingah. 'I have been following the team since I was young and I seriously want to play for the club in future when the opportunity comes," he told sportsworldghana.com

"Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are big clubs with a great history but personally, I like Schalke and that is why it's my dream to play for them.

"Honestly, it will be a dream come true to play for such a great club."

Atingah joined the Southeastern European country on a free transfer in the summer after ending his four-year stint with Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak.

