Manchester Police Cadet Call On Deputy Minister

A delegation from the Greater Manchester Police Cadet in the United Kingdom (UK) has called on the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto at the Ministry.

It was led by the Coordinator General for the National Cadet Corps, Ghana, Nicholas Nii -Tettey Amarteifio.

The visit forms part of an exchange program in collaboration with “Changing Minds”, a non-governmental organization (NGO), whose mandate is to educate the youth on social vices.

Explaining the purpose of the visit, Amateifio disclosed that the exchange program is purposely to strengthen the ties between the UK and Ghana Police after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in 2009 between both countries with the focus on sports (boxing) and cadet to gear towards youth development.

He also noted that discussions are currently ongoing with Togo, Cote d'Ivoire and Benin to form an African Cadet Association that would augment the agenda of youth development across the continent.

Nicholas Nii-Tettey Amarteifio was hopeful that collaborations with the UK and other countries will further strengthen the Police, Army, Navy, Air-force, Customs and Immigration cadets.

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto in his welcome remarks lauded the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Changing Minds, Rev. Alex Kufour for the initiative and linking up the Government through the Ministry.

The Deputy Minister indicated that the collaboration between the Manchester Police Cadet and their counterpart in Ghana is a very laudable project that must be pursued to further bring out youth development and sports in the country.

Hon. Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto further highlighted Cyber Crime as a menace in the society adding that the engagement at the policy level between both countries will promote ideas – sharing to curb the menace.

Present at the meeting were the Chief Director of the Ministry, Frank Quist, Dr Nana Owusu-Prempeh (Rev.) and David Agorsor, Director of Policy, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ministry.