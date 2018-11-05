John Boye Reveals Secret Of Perfect Partnership With Zambia Defender Sunzu

Metz defender John Boye says the language has accounted for his perfect partnership with Zambian Stoppila Sunzu.

Boye, 31, has formed a deadly partnership at the back for the French second-tier this season.

The defensive pair have been instrumental in the driving force of the team since the start of the new season.

And the Ghanaian has revealed perfect communication as the reason for their formidable partnership at the back.

"We get along very well," says the former Rennais. "Even though I come from Ghana and he from Zambia, we met at the African Cup of Nations. I knew him already before we both signed for Metz.

"He speaks English, I speak English and so, at the communication level, it's perfect. In addition, beyond the language, we understand each other perfectly on the field. We know exactly what we have to do and we are, I believe, actually very complementary. "

Metz are top of the French Ligue 2 table with 28 points from 12 games.

