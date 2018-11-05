modernghana logo

11 minutes ago | Football News

Ethiopia Name Venue For AFCON Qualifier Against Black Stars

Ghanasoccernet.com
Ethiopia's national team will host Ghana in the 2019 Africa of Nations qualifier at the Addis Ababa Stadium in Addis Ababa.

The highly anticipated clash has been scheduled to come off on November 18, 2018.

Kwesi Appiah's charges need nothing short of victory to boost their qualification chances as they sit third in Group E behind Kenya and Ethiopia.

Their double-header qualifying games against Sierra Leone was cancelled and it remains uncertain whether Ghana will be handed six points or games would be replayed.

