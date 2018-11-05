modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
18 minutes ago | Football News

John Boye Disappointed With French Cup Elimination

Ghanasoccernet.com
John Boye Disappointed With French Cup Elimination

Metz defender John Boye has been left heartbroken after his side suffered Coupe de la Lique elimination against Amiens SC.

The French Ligue 2 leaders lost 2-1 at top-flight side Amiens SC to exit the competition last week.

And the Ghanaian has expressed his regrets after bowing out.

"We had multiple opportunities to make the match easier. We could have won and therefore qualify, "he regrets.

"In the first half, we probably lacked aggressiveness. But after the break, it was much better and we had to win! It's like that. We are all now turned to turn our attention to Auxerre on Monday. "

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1To live another day is to make a change

By: D.T.N Addy quot-img-1
body-container-line