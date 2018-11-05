Andre Ayew Caught Up In Fist-Fight As Istanbul Derby Ends In mayhem

Ghana forward Andre Ayew was caught in a fracas during Fenerbahce 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in the Istanbul derby on Friday.

Fenerbahce's poor start to the Turkish Supaliga continued on Friday against their sworn adversaries after Ryan Donk and Martin Linnes handed them the lead before two late strikes from Mathieu Valbuena and Jailson saw the atmosphere change dramatically.

After the end of the game, a mass brawl marred erupted following Jailson's late equalizer, whose wild celebrations sparked a furious reaction from the Galatasaray squad.

The midfielder taunted home supporters after scoring his side's second goal, and at the end of proceedings, Galatasaray players and the bench surrounded the Brazilian, prompting him to run for the safety of the changing rooms.

Ayew, who is on loan with the Turkish giants, was caught up in the melee, with unsavoury scenes unfolding.

Badou Ndiaye, on loan from Stoke City, was sent off for grabbing Jailson by the throat - one of three players to see red at the Turk Telekom Arena.

The Brazilian and former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado were also sent off for their roles in the fight, which started as the players came to shake hands at the end of the derby.

Ayew, who joined the club o a season-long loan from English Championship outfit Swansea City in the summer, has scored two goals in 11 games for the 15th placed capital-based side.

