Daniel Opare Hails 'Special' Standard Liège Victory

Royal Antwerp defender Daniel Opare says his side's 2-0 win over former club Standard Liège remains special to him.

The 28-year-old was replaced after just 13 minutes as the visitors strolled to the win at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

The Ghanaian was thrown into the hat for the first time after a long absence.

And Opare, who spent four seasons at Standard Liège, says the win remains special for him.

"We played a very strong first half, but then we get two penalties and we crawl back too much, and I did not understand why we did not keep playing like before the break, but that was the plan," he said.

"That game remains something special for me, I have had great times, I will never forget that there is no place for friends during football, but of course after the game."

