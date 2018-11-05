Kwesi Appiah Hands Solomon Asante Black Stars Return

Solomon Asante's impressive performance for Phoenix Rising has been rewarded with a return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The diminutive attacker was a revelation for Phoenix Rising in the American second-tier league after notching up 14 goals in 35 appearances to help the side to clinch the Western Conference play-offs title.

Asante capped his jaw-dropping display for the Didier Drogba owned-outfit by scooping three accolades at the end of year awards night.

The 28-year-old was named the Club's player of the year, best foreign player of the year as well as the best goal awards.

The former Berekum Chelsea ace's devastating form for the Arizona-based side has earned him a recall into the Black Stars ahead of the AFCON 2019 qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia.

He last featured for the four-time Africa champions in the 3-1 win against Guinea during the 2015 AFCON qualifier.

Asante swapped the deafening Lumumbashi stadium in DR Congo for the Arizona-based side at the start of the just ended United Soccer League campaign.

