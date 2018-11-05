Ghana Can Cope Without Injured Daniel Amartey - Mohammed Polo

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Ahmed Polo believes the Black Stars will thrive without injured Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey.

The 24-year-old defender has been ruled out for four months after suffering an ankle injury against West Ham United last weekend.

Amartey will miss the remainder of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers amid fears the absence of the defender will be detrimental to the progress of the team.

However, the former Hearts of Oak star insists the team can cope without the England-based star.

"Amartey is a good player and has been consistent for Ghana but this is the national team, not club football. I believe we will cope without him in the remaining Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games," Polo told Goal.

"There are a lot of quality players around who can fill the void only if Kwesi Appiah will call them for the games.

"Such injuries like what Amartey suffered usually impedes the progress of teams but I believe the coach have the solution to it so we won't miss him that much.

"The game against Ethiopia is a must win for the Black Stars. Nobody knows what will happen with regards to the ruling involving the game against Sierra Leone which was cancelled so the players must win to avoid calculations later on."

The Black Stars will take on Ethiopia in their next qualifying match on November 18 without the defender with Kasim Nuhu set to take his place.