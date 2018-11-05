Black Queens Coach Bashir Hayford Reveals Decision Behind Kenya Friendly

Head coach of the Black Queens, Bashiru Hayford has indicated that there are positive lesson his outfit can learn from their three international friendlies despite losing 3-2 to the She-polopolo on Zambia on Saturday.

Ghana's senior female national team will face Kenya in another friendly on Wednesday, November 7.

Bashiru Hayford wants to maintain a team in top shape ahead of the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ghana which kicks of November 17th.

Speaking to the media upon arrival in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the former Asante Kotoko and Ashgold trainer indicated that the game will be a good test for his team ahead of the upcoming African Women Cup of Nations.

“We opted to play Kenya because of our good working relationship and also because they will be taking part in the AWCON tournaments like we will,” Bashiru Hayford mentioned.

“The friendly match will be good for us not to only gauge the standard of football in Eastern Africa but to also get to be in good shape for the upcoming tournament,’’ he added.

Ghana will wrap up their international friendly tour with a game against South Africa on Sunday, November 11 before enplaning back home ahead of the start of the tournament finals.

The Black Queens open their Afcon campaign in Accra against Algeria on November 17 and face Mali three days later at the same venue before closing the group play with a crunchy tie against Cameroon on November 23 in Accra.