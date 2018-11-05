Felix Adjei On Target As WSG Wattens Thrash Liefering In Austria

Ghanaian midfielder Felix Adjei was in inspired form as WSG Wattens maintained their impressive form in the Austrian second-tier with a victory over Liefering.

The 27-year-old netted his first goal of the season for Wattens who cruised to a convincing win against his former side on Friday.

The win was enough to keep Wattens at the summit of the table after 13 matches as they target promotion to the first tier.

Adjei has made five appearances for Wattens this campaign with one assist and a goal to his name.

