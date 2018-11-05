Kingsley Schindler Opens Goal-Scoring Account For Holstein Kiel In Draw With Ingolstadt

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler got off the mark for Holstein Kiel in their 2-2 draw with Ingolstadt in the German Bundesliga 2.

Kingsley Schindler, who netted 12 times last term, has endured a difficult spell in front of goal in the ongoing campaign after nine games into the season.

But the 25-year-old came alive against Ingolstadt by pulling a goal back from the spot after Phil Neumann and Frederic Ananou had given the visitors the lead.

Stefan Thesker's 88th-minute equalizer earned a point for the Blue lads.

Holstein Kiel sit 9th position with 17 points in 12 games.

Schindler, who was born in Germany, is able to play across the right side of the pitch - he qualifies to represent West Africa powerhouse through his Ghanaian parents.

His ability to operate as a wing-back, right midfielder or further forward where he played for much of the campaign will make the Hamburg-born player an attractive option to Appiah.

