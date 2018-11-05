God knows every thought of a man,but because of the faculty of freewill,He(God)has put in man,He(God)waits for a man to act whatever he(man)wants to before He(God)responds.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
God knows every thought of a man,but because of the faculty of freewill,He(God)has put in man,He(God)waits for a man to act whatever he(man)wants to before He(God)responds.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Ghana Stars Andre Ayew Celebrates Wife On Her Birthday
Ghana forward, Andre Ayew took to social media to celebrate his beautiful wife, Yvonne Ayew who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday.
The Swansea City loanee posted on Instagram a stunning picture of his with the inscription," Happy birthday hun. Bless your new age."
Yvonne Ayew was celebrating her birthday on November 4th.
The couple have a daughter named Imani Ayew.
The 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup-winning captain has managed to keep the beautiful Yvonne away from the prying attention of social media and the invasive lens of the paparazzi.