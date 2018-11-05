Match Report: Inter Allies Stun Dreams FC In Friendly

Dreams FC lost 2-1 to Inter Allies in a trial game at the Tema Park on Sunday afternoon.

In a game which has 60 minutes for each half, Nigerien import Victorien Adebayor scored twice to record victory over Dreams FC who made a few changes to the side that held giants Accra Hearts of Oak to 1-1 draw last weekend.

Manager Juha Pasoja rested experienced shot-stopper Isaac Amoako and left back Abdul Razak Cromwell for the encounter. The two sides presented two different set of teams for the game but Adebayor’s brace proved decisive for the Eleven is to One side.

Victorien scored in the 35th minute of the first game after latching onto a goalmouth melee to beat goalkeeper Peter Sarkodie in post for Dreams FC.

His goal was however cancelled by Samuel Pinpong in the 55th minute of the game. The Dreams FC youngsters played a delightful football much to the admiration of football fans who thronged the Tema Park.

The two teams continued to push for more goals but their effort came to nothing as the referee blew his whistle for the end of the first game.

There was a total overhaul of the squad as only one player remained in the set up for the second match. Fred Asare, Philemon Akoto, Michael Mensah, Khalid Mumuni all got an opportunity to impress the technical staff.

The changes proved costly for the Still Believe lads as Victorien Adebayor once again got onto a great ball on the left, drifted his way into the Dreams FC goal area before planting it beyond the reach of goalkeeper Sarkodie, the only player left to play the full game.

Dreams FC fought hard to get the equaliser but Eric Gawu’s menacing runs was too late too little to save their blushes. The two teams used the match to prepare for future assignments following the break in the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Finnish gaffer has been left with the huge task of rebuilding a formidable team after the departure of key figures including Leonard Owusu, Sharani Zuberu, Patrick Arthur, Rashid Sani and George Dwubeng during the summer transfer window.

DREAMS FC FIRST TEAM:

Sarkodie (GK), Issah Yakubu, Ibrahim Abdullah, Yaw Dankwah, Samuel Nii Armah, Samuel Alabi, Montari Kamaheni, Richard Addae, Clifford Hanson, Maxwell Arthur (c).

DREAMS FC SECOND TEAM:

Sarkodie (GK), Fred Asare, David Salifu, Abdul Jalilu, Philemon Akoto, Khalid Mumuni, Latif Clement, Emmanuel Krampah, Michael Mensah, Eric Gawu (c), Samuel Pimping.

Subs:

Kojo Asamoah, Muntaka Osman, Ginaid Aruna, Rockson Ankomah.