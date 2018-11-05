Samuel Owusu Registers Assist, Scores As FK Cukaricki Defeat Mladost Lucani

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Owusu was in fantastic form for FK Cukaricki as he provided an assist and scored in their 4-3 win over Mladost Lucani in the Serbian top flight league.

Owusu doubled the lead for the Black and White lads with a brilliant strike on the 21st minute after Ognjen Mudrinski has opened the score on the ninth minute.

The home side bagged three goals through Lazar Jovanovic, Janko Tumbasevic and Emanuel Odita on the 40th, 54th and 62nd minute respectively.

However, goals from two-goal hero Ognjen Mudrinski and Luka Stojanovic on the 75th and 81st minute handed FK Cukaricki all the needed points.

The former Vision FC star was replaced by Asmir Kajevic after enjoying 71 minutes on the pitch.

The 22-year-old has scored three goals in his 13 appearances for FK Cukaricki in the ongoing season.

