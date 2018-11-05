AFCON 2019 Qualifier: Ghana Coach Appiah Mulling Over Benjamin Tetteh

In-form striker Benjamin Tetteh could gatecrash Ghana's squad to face Ethiopia this month in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is contemplating giving the former Ghana youth international a crack

Tetteh is the leading Ghanaian scorer in Europe at the moment with eight goals so far this season.

The 23-year-old will love to audition for his first senior cap since breaking onto the scene in 2015 at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com