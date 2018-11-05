Denmark-Based Godsway Donyoh Deserves Black Stars Chance

Nordsjaelland midfielder Godsway Donyoh has done more than enough this season to chart his way back into the Black Stars.

The former Right to Dream Academy player scored the solitary goal in the Danish Superliga win over AaB.

Donyoh has now registered his seventh league goal in 11 appearances this season.

It could have been more but for a knee injury he suffered last month (September) and sidelined him for six weeks.

The 24-year-old was named in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations but was omitted from the final 23-man squad for the tournament.

