Solomon Asante Wins USL Western Conference Championship With Phoenix Rising FC

Ghana international, Solomon Asante starred as Phoenix Rising FC won its first silverware in club history on Saturday night as it raised the Western Conference Championship in the 2018 USL Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory against hosts Orange County SC at Champions Soccer Stadium.

The vocal support of both sets of fans provided an intense atmosphere for the two sides, both of which had never previously reached this stage of the postseason.

Goals by Chris Cortez – whose tally after 66 seconds ranked as the fastest in USL Cup Playoffs history – and Didier Drogba sent the side on to face Louisville City FC for the 2018 USL Cup.

