Black Queens Arrive In Nairobi For Pre-Tournament Friendly Against Kenya [VIDEO]
The Black Queens of Ghana have safely in Nairobi ahead of Wednesday friendly against Kenya.
The team left for the East African country just a day after being humbled 3:2 by Zambia in a friendly after taking an early two-goal lead.
Coach Bashiru Hayford and his team touched down in the Kenyan capital on Sunday afternoon.
The team will train on Monday and Tuesday before taking on their counterparts at the MISC Kasarani.
Video below...