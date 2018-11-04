modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
7 minutes ago | Football News

Hearts of Oak Lose To Ebusua Dwarfs In A Friendly

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Hearts of Oak Lose To Ebusua Dwarfs In A Friendly

Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs defeated Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly match at the Swedru Stadium on Sunday.

Solomon Gyasi gave Dwarfs an early in the first half.

He headed home from close range but the Phobians restored parity in the second half.

Fatawu Mohammed finished off a move initiated from the left to fetch the equalizer for Hearts.

However, with eight minutes remaining on the clock, Osman Mohammed scrambled home a second for Dwarfs inside the 18 after good work on the right by Solomon Gyasi.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1The day Jesus Christ will come,our deeds will be our redeemer.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1
body-container-line