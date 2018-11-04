modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
51 minutes ago | Football News

Morata Double Gives Chelsea Victory Over Palace

Wires
Ãlvaro Morata (left) and Marcos Alonso run off to celebrate after Morata scored his and Chelsea's second to retake the lead over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA
Ãlvaro Morata (left) and Marcos Alonso run off to celebrate after Morata scored his and Chelsea's second to retake the lead over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

Alvaro Morata scored twice to sink Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge and help lift Chelsea above Liverpool into second spot in the Premier League table.

Andros Townsend's superb low finish had cancelled out a Chelsea lead given to them by Spanish forward Morata's clever shot-on-the-turn.

Palace's hopes of securing a crucial point vanished when they conceded two goals in five second-half minutes.

Substitute Eden Hazard marked his return from a back injury by delivering the free-kick for Morata to fire his second before Pedro put the game out of Palace's reach.

While unbeaten Chelsea stay two points behind leaders Manchester City, Palace remain three points above the relegation zone after a seventh defeat in 11 league games.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1"Limitations are not limits:think,plan,hoist your abilities and hold on to challenges:- that's one sure way to have breakthrough.that's success.

By: kellics klubi quot-img-1
body-container-line