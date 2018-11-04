Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed they have mutually terminated the contracts of defender Richard Akrofi and goalkeeper Evans Gbeti. The Phobians posted on ...
Hearts Part Ways With Richard Akrofi And Evans Gbeti
Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed they have mutually terminated the contracts of defender Richard Akrofi and goalkeeper Evans Gbeti.
The Phobians posted on the news on their official twitter handle after training on Saturday.
Akrofi joined the Phobians in 2016 and was helpful in their run to MTN FA Cup final in 2017.
For Gbeti, he struggled to earn regular playing time.