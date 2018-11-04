Leicester City's Demarai Gray Booked For Paying Tribute To Late Club Owner

Demarai Gray was booked during Saturday's match against Cardiff City for removing his shirt to show a message of tribute to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The match took place in a subdued atmosphere as the football world continues to come to terms with the death of the Thai businessman in a helicopter crash last Saturday.

And the emotion was clear to see when Leicester took the lead through Gray's goal after 55 minutes.

The midfielder whipped off his shirt in the celebrations to show a message that read "For Khun Vichai", in memory of the owner who funded Leicester's remarkable surge from the second tier of English football to the Premier League title.

It was a heart-warming moment but did earn Gray a yellow card from referee Lee Probert.

Although the incident was technically worthy of a booking according to the game's laws, many felt that the official should have shown some leniency on this occasion.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com