The trouble with weather forecasting is that it's right too often for us to ignore it and wrong too often for us to rely on it.By: roylexi.com
The trouble with weather forecasting is that it's right too often for us to ignore it and wrong too often for us to rely on it.By: roylexi.com
Asante Kotoko Arrive At Akyem Ofoase For Akyemansa Clash
Asante Kotoko have arrived in Akyem Ofoase ahead of Sunday's friendly match against Akyemansa-XI.
The Ghana Premier League heavyweights arrived at the Eastern Region town with 18 players for the invitational clash organised by the Akyemansa District Assembly.
CK Akonnor would be using the game to test his charges as he zooms in to the business end of preparations ahead of the Confederation Cup.