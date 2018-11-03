modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11 minutes ago | Football News

Black Maidens Hammer Brazilian Side 4-0 In Pre-World Cup Friendly

MODERNGHANA.COM
Black Maidens Hammer Brazilian Side 4-0 In Pre-World Cup Friendly

The Black Maidens recorded a 4-0 win over America FC, a Brazilian local female club side, in training match played at the Estadio Mansueto Pierotti in Santos.

Grace Animah got the opener for the Ghana U-17 side before Alice Sarpong added a brace with substitute Mavis Owusu sealing the win with the fourth goal.

The junior female national team have been in Brazil since Wednesday for a pre World Cup training tour before they travel To Uruguay for the 2018 FIFA U17 World Cup set to begin on November 13.

Coach Evans Adotey's side are scheduled to play Cameroon in another friendly match on Tuesday, November 6 at the Sorocaba City Estadio.

The team is expected to leave Brazil on Thursday, November 8 to Montevideo where they will be playing their group matches.

Ghana will play hosts Uruguay in the opening group game on November 13 in Montevideo before playing New Zealand and Finland in subsequent group matches.

Below is Ghana's line up for Saturday's friendly match:

  1. Barikisu Isshaku
  2. Tedinah Ataa Sekyere
  3. Selina Kurug
  4. Faustina Nyame Aidoo
  5. Elizabeth Oppong
  6. Basira Alhassan
  7. Suzzy Dede Teye
  8. El Shaddai Acheampong
  9. Alice Sarpong
  10. Milot Abena Pokuaa
  11. Grace Animah

Subs

  1. Grace Banwa Buoadu
  2. Justice Tweneboah
  3. Nina Norshie
  4. Azumah Bugre
  5. Jacqueline Owusu
  6. Fuseina Mumuni
  7. Mavis Owusu
  8. Abigail Tutuwaa
  9. Mukarama Abdulai
  10. Cynthia Fiindib Konlan

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Our words no matter how convincing, will always be weighed on the scale of our actions by those that seek to justify the worth of what they have heard from us...

By: Maame Effidua Sanful quot-img-1
body-container-line