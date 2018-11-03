Lucky Real Madrid End Winless Run In Solari's First La Liga Game

Real Madrid grabbed a fortunate victory against Real Valladolid in Santiago Solari's first La Liga game in charge - their first league win in six games.

Valladolid hit the crossbar twice in the second half before a late own goal gave Madrid the lead.

Brazilian teenager Vinicius Jr cut in from the right wing and hit an effort that was going well off target until a deflection off Kiko Olivas.

And Sergio Ramos chipped in a late penalty after Karim Benzema was fouled.