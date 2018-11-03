Kwesi Nyantakyi Urged To Drop CAS Appeal

Owner of the Kotobabi Wembley Sports complex, Robert Coleman has advised embattled former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi to abandon his intentions of contesting the ban against him by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi in a press release during the week indicated he has instructed his legal team to urgently appeal the decision of FIFA's adjudicatory chamber to ban him from all football-related activities for life and also fine him 500,000 Swizz Franc.

During an interview on Happy FM, Mr Robert Coleman expressed his sadness at the decision against the former FIFA council member but advised him to accept the decision and not stretch the matter any further.

'I will personally advice Kwesi Nyantakyi to withdraw from perusing the case and move on with life. Everything happens for a reason so he should accept it as God's will and move on,' he told Happy FM.

He further cautioned those happy about Nyantakyi's downfall to desist from glorifying in someone's pain and rather learn from it.

'We should not glorify in his downfall but rather use it as a lesson,' Mr Coleman cautioned.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was caught on video engaging in questionable acts with undercover agents pretending to be businessmen willing to invest in Ghana football.

A petition was sent to FIFA by Anas Aremeyaw Anas for him to be banned for life from all football-related activities because he breached FIFA's code of ethics.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com