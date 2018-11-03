Dr Kweku Frimpong Reveals Why Ashgold Dropped Their Interest In Africa

The majority shareholder of AshantiGold SC, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has cited reasons why his outfit pulled out in participating in CAF's interclub competition next year.

The Obuasi based club were one of few clubs who were championing to participate in Africa next season despite last month's meeting between the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee and club owners at the Alisa Hotel, where it was decided that no Ghanaian club will compete in the tournament.

"We had wanted to go to Africa and they said we weren't going anymore, so we called our scouts from Scotland and they're here and asking for players," he told Happy FM.

"If they say they want players and you say we won't go to Africa, we can't stop, we are doing business, so we have to sell our players and forget about Africa.

"These are very big scouts, they are taking more players from us and I think that's the opportunity so we have taken a big chance on that."

Asante Kotoko have been granted the permission to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.